Báez 4 for 4, Pillar slam, Mets hit 4 HRs to beat Nats 13-6

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals opened a four-game set on Friday night in Washington. Rich Hill (6-6, 3.95 ERA) took the mound for the visiting Mets against Sean Nolin (0-2, 5.71 ERA) for the Nationals. The Mets pitching was the story of the game through eight innings. They gave up just four hits and did not allow a run through. The Mets two runs came on an RBI single by Michael Conforto in the top of the second on an RBI single and Pete Alonso’s third inning triple. Diaz blew the save in the ninth, but a huge top of the tenth by the Mets allowed them to come out on top 6-2 to take game one from the Nationals.