CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Báez 4 for 4, Pillar slam, Mets hit 4 HRs to beat Nats 13-6

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Javier Báez went 4 for 4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and the New York Mets withstood another rally from the Washington Nationals to earn a 13-6 victory. Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar also homered for the Mets, who wasted an early four-run lead but got 4 2/3 shutout innings from their bullpen to win for the seventh time in eight games. Lane Thomas and Josh Bell homered for Washington, which has lost eight of nine and 24 and its last 31.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Kevin Pillar
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Lane Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Nats 13#Associated Press#Ap#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBmasnsports.com

Game 129: Nats at Mets

Erick Fedde (6-8, 4.91 ERA) has already set a career high in victories, innings pitched and strikeouts this season. Now he’ll try to get a little closer to .500 and cement himself as a rotation piece for the Nationals next season. The right-hander has gone 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA...
MLBWRAL

Mets end skid, beat Nats on Conforto's first pinch-hit homer

NEW YORK — Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, three-run drive in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit homer and the struggling New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Saturday night. Conforto helped end New York’s four-game skid and stopped a 3-for-19 slump of his own by...
MLBSports Illustrated

Báez Leads Mets' Offense in 13-Run Explosion Against Nationals

For much of the season, the Mets' pitching staff has carried the offense. However, it has been the Mets' lineup who has picked up the slack as of late. On Sunday, the Mets won their eighth game in their last nine contests to go back over .500 at 69-68. With the Braves currently up 9-2 on the Rockies, the Mets will likely remain 3.5 games back in the NL East with 25 games left to play.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Pete Alonso hits homers 100, 101 as Mets top Marlins

Pete Alonso slugged his 100th career homer and added one more long ball as the New York Mets defeated the host Miami Marlins 9-4 on Tuesday night. Alonso was playing in his 347th game. Only Ryan Howard (325 games) reached 100 homers faster than Alonso, who also hit No. 1 in Miami on April 1, 2019.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Offense Finally Clicking in 13-6 Win Over Nats

A little September Mazeika magic for the Mets. The so-called king of driving in runners without recording a hit did it again Sunday, scoring Javier Baez on a sacrifice fly to put the Mets up for good in the eighth inning. The Mets continued their series against the Nationals continuing...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Climb Back to .500 with Gutsy 6-2 Win Over Nats

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals opened a four-game set on Friday night in Washington. Rich Hill (6-6, 3.95 ERA) took the mound for the visiting Mets against Sean Nolin (0-2, 5.71 ERA) for the Nationals. The Mets pitching was the story of the game through eight innings. They gave up just four hits and did not allow a run through. The Mets two runs came on an RBI single by Michael Conforto in the top of the second on an RBI single and Pete Alonso’s third inning triple. Diaz blew the save in the ninth, but a huge top of the tenth by the Mets allowed them to come out on top 6-2 to take game one from the Nationals.
MLBabc17news.com

Nats stop Mets’ 6-game win streak, end own skid with split

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lane Thomas and Alcides Escobar homered as the Washington Nationals ended a seven-game skid, beating the Mets 4-3 night to split a doubleheader and stop New York’s six-game winning streak. The Mets won the opener 11-9, blowing a nine-run lead before bouncing back on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer in the ninth inning. New York began the day four games behind Atlanta in the NL East and four games back of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot. Washington starter Josh Rogers (1-0) earned his first big league win since 2018. That was the last year he started a game in the majors, with Baltimore.
MLBWRAL

Mets beat Nats in 10 innings for fifth straight win

WASHINGTON — Kevin Pillar drove in two with a 10th-inning double and the New York Mets recovered after blowing a late lead to beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 Friday night for their fifth straight win. Pete Alonso singled to score automatic runner Francisco Lindor leading off the 10th, and Pillar's...
MLBRecord-Journal

Báez (4 hits), Pillar (slam) help Mets overpower Nats

WASHINGTON — Javier Báez went 4 for 4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and the New York Mets withstood another rally from the Washington Nationals to earn a 13-6 victory Sunday. Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar also homered...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Around the Horn: Adam Wainwright’s extension and more MLB rumors

We’re going Around the Horn, taking a peek at the latest on Adam Wainwright’s extension talks and more MLB rumors, news and notes. After signing Yadier Molina to a one-year, $10 million contract extension, Adam Wainwright is next on the St. Louis Cardinals’ to-do list. And after Wainwright, 40, said he plans on pitching in 2022, the two sides could soon engage in negotiations.
MLBSeattle Times

Mets blow 9-run lead, recover, beat Nats for 6th win in row

WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the New York Mets, after blowing a nine-run lead, extended their winning streak to six by beating the Washington Nationals 11-9 Saturday to open a split doubleheader on Saturday. Ahead 9-0 in the fourth, the Mets...
MLBAsbury Park Press

NY Mets' offense explodes in 13-6 win over Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Mets entered the ninth inning with a one-run lead and turned the game into a blowout. Their offense, which has struggled for most of the season, continues to show encouraging signs. The Mets may be doing this against the lowly Nationals, but that should not detract from their recent success.
MLBchatsports.com

Baez, Pillar Power Mets To Rout Of Nats For 7th Win In Last 8

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Javier Báez went 4 for 4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and the New York Mets withstood another rally from the Washington Nationals to earn a 13-6 victory Sunday. Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar also...
MLBNew York Post

Pete Alonso’s milestone homer helps Mets roll past sloppy Marlins

MIAMI — In a season of mostly disappointing performances from Mets hitters, Pete Alonso has refused to follow the trend. The team’s most consistent force this season, Alonso reached a milestone Tuesday night, when he blasted a shot over the left field fence at loanDepot park in the first inning. The homer was No. 100 in a celebrated young career that may not have yet reached full potential. For good measure, Alonso homered again in the ninth, the final dagger to the Marlins in the Mets’ 9-4 victory.
MLBNew York Post

Bats go quiet again as Mets, Edwin Diaz drop extra-inning heartbreaker

MIAMI — The Mets encountered a force of nature Wednesday that took a lineup producing at recent reasonable levels and turned it to mush. Sandy Alcantara was that force, and his Herculean effort over nine innings overwhelmed the Mets, leaving them to walk off the field for the second time in three days as the home team celebrated.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Rich Hill Shines in Extra Inning Loss Against the Marlins

After a win in the series opener on Tuesday night, the Mets sent Rich Hill to the mound in Miami on Wednesday night. Hill was coming off of what was the best outing of his Mets career thus far where he threw six scoreless against Washington on September 3. The Mets hoped that the streak would continue as they faced the Marlins.
BaseballBirmingham Star

Jazz Chisholm's homer lifts Marlins over Mets

Jazz Chisholm slugged a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Mets on Thursday night. The Mets (70-71) led 2-0 until the sixth inning, when Chisholm picked up an RBI fielder's choice grounder. His homer in the eighth was measured at 402 feet, and it was the rookie's 15th long ball of the season.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy