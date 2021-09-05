CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mont Belvieu, TX

Diane Ferguson Barton

By Bluebonnet News
bluebonnetnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane Ferguson Barton, 77, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, August 30, 2021, in Mont Belvieu, Texas. She was born on March 7, 1944, in Monroe, Michigan to the late Merrill and Zorka Knezevich Conner. Diane graduated from Monroe High School in Monroe, Michigan, the class of 1962. After high school, she began college-level courses at Statz Business College/BTS. For many years, Diane worked as a legal secretary and paralegal for Ed Bean, Attorney. After her retirement in 2006, she did some secretarial work for an RV park in Onalaska.

bluebonnetnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Virginia State
City
Onalaska, TX
City
Mont Belvieu, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business College#Slot Machine#Bingo#Rv Park#Monroe High School#Bingo#Http Www
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy