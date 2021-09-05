Diane Ferguson Barton, 77, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, August 30, 2021, in Mont Belvieu, Texas. She was born on March 7, 1944, in Monroe, Michigan to the late Merrill and Zorka Knezevich Conner. Diane graduated from Monroe High School in Monroe, Michigan, the class of 1962. After high school, she began college-level courses at Statz Business College/BTS. For many years, Diane worked as a legal secretary and paralegal for Ed Bean, Attorney. After her retirement in 2006, she did some secretarial work for an RV park in Onalaska.