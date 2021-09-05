CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon has RBI single in 9th, Twins beat Rays 6-5

 4 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nick Gordon had a game-tying seventh-inning RBI single and a go-ahead run-scoring base-hit in the ninth as the Minnesota Twins beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 6-5. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, scheduled to leave the team during the game for the birth of his child in Minnesota, came onto the field after the top of the 8th to talk with plate umpire Jim Wolf before heading toward the clubhouse. Coach Bill Evers took over for Baldelli. Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 35 with an seventh-inning double.

