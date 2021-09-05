CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

‘Happy-go-lucky’ teen Fernandez upsets Kerber at US Open

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has followed up her upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open by beating another past title winner at Flushing Meadows. The 73rd-ranked Fernandez came back from a set and a break down to eliminate 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Sunday in Louis Armstrong Stadium. Fernandez is a left-hander who redirects opponent’s shots swiftly and seemingly with ease. That’s a very similar style to the one Kerber has used to reach No. 1 in the rankings and claim three Grand Slam titles.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Why the improbable runs of Fernandez and Raducanu feel repeatable

We just witnessed the most improbable major final of the Open era. Two teenagers, one a slight-of-frame Canadian ranked 73rd in the world and the other a 150th-ranked British qualifier playing in just the second Grand Slam main draw and fourth tour-level event of her career, played for the US Open title Saturday. The latter, 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, beat the former, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, in a high-quality final that was closer than the 6-4, 6-3 scoreline would suggest.
TENNIS
BBC

US Open: Teenager Leylah Fernandez stuns Angelique Kerber to reach quarter-finals

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez continued her remarkable US Open run as she beat...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Leylah Fernandez upsets another former US Open champion to reach quarterfinals

After taking out defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, Canadian Leylah Fernandez continued her remarkable US Open run with a 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 victory over 2016 title winner Angelique Kerber to make the quarterfinals. The teenager proved that her upset of Osaka was no fluke. The unseeded left-hander...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Leylah Fernandez pulls off massive upset, advances to US Open Finals

19-year-old Leylah Fernandez is headed to her first Grand Slam finals appearance after a huge win over Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open semifinals. The Filipino-Canadian outclassed world number two Sabalenka in a three-set thriller (7-6, 4-6, 6-4) on Thursday night which now puts her in the running to grab her first-ever US Open finals stint this weekend.
TENNIS
vavel.com

US Open: Leylah Fernandez continues storybook run with victory over Angelique Kerber

Leylah Fernandez continued her dream run at the US Open as she pulled off another upset, this one over 16th seed Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the fourth round. In the two hour, 15 minute match, the Canadian teenager fought back from a set and a break down for the second straight match to knock out a former champion. The world number 73 will face fifth seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Louis Armstrong
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
ESPN

The Met Gala: From Simone Biles and Serena Williams to Steph Curry, athletes show out on the red carpet

The Met Gala, which typically happens on the first Monday in May, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Which means it had been quite some time since we were afforded an opportunity to judge our favorite celebrities' outlandish outfits from the comfort of our sweatpants and couch. But on this Monday in September, stars reclaimed their spot on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
BASKETBALL
Popculture

Met Gala: Megan Rapinoe Sends a Clear Message Upon Arrival

Megan Rapinoe made a big statement when she attended the Met Gala Monday night. The 36-year-old soccer star was seen wearing a red silk Sergio Hudson pantsuit with a blue blouse with white stars. She also was holding a purse that had the words "In Gay We Trust" written over it.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Ap#Canadian
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka stylist for Levi's!

After collaborations with Nike, Adeam, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, and many others, the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka announced a few months ago her collaboration with the Levi's capsule collection, which pays homage to her Japanese roots. Naomi will not only be a stylist for this campaign, but also a...
TENNIS
E! News

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and More Olympians Go for the Gold at 2021 Met Gala

As if we didn't already feel wildly inferior to the athletic prowess of our favorite Olympians, they're also continuing to prove their fashion mettle as well. During the 2021 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, Sept. 13, a number of Olympic athletes—some who competed during the 2020 Tokyo Games, and others who participated in years' past—looked right at home on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Raducanu hits Met Gala red carpet in New York victory lap

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion and overnight star Emma Raducanu's New York victory lap included a stroll across the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, where the Briton took her place among sport, film and fashion's brightest stars. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Emma Raducanu joins an illustrious list of teen Slam winners

British teenager Emma Raducanu rewrote the history books when she won her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. The 18-year-old new British number one, who has risen to 23 in the world rankings, joins an illustrious list of some of the best-known names in tennis, who hit the big time when they won their first major title while still a teenager.
TENNIS
WNMT AM 650

Tennis-Young Fernandez has a ‘great future’, says Kerber after US Open loss

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Leylah Fernandez has had a great start to her career and the teenager has a big future ahead of her, former champion Angelique Kerber said on Sunday after losing 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 to the Canadian https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/fearless-fernandez-knocks-out-another-champion-reach-quarter-finals-2021-09-05 at the U.S Open. Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday,...
TENNIS
jack1065.com

Tennis – Raducanu’s toughest challenge is coping with the fame game

(Reuters) – Emma Raducanu has spent her time hopping from one media interview to another since her fairytale U.S. Open triumph and how she deals with her new-found fame could be as important as her tennis skills for her long-term success. The 18-year-old Briton stunned the world with her improbable...
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Triumph and Tears: Relive 10 of the Most Emotional Moments From the 2021 US Open

The 2021 US Open brought unexpected outcomes, historic victories, and on-court excitement. With notable names like Sofia Kenin, Serena and Venus Williams, Jennifer Brady, Dominic Thiem, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer missing from the tournament due to health or injury reasons, the last major of the year looked different than past Grand Slams. But match after match, we saw high-level tennis and intense rivalry. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most emotional moments from the US Open, including upsets and a few record-setting results.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy