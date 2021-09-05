CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ray fans 10, Blue Jays finish 3-game sweep of struggling A’s

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 10 while pitching one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien hit his 35th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 to complete a three-game sweep. Bo Bichette went 4 for 4, scored twice and drove in a run and Alejandro Kirk homered as Toronto reached double figures in hits for the fourth straight game. The Blue Jays have won seven of eight. The playoff-contending A’s have lost 14 of 20 after winning 12 of the previous 15.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Bo Bichette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Associated Press Toronto#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Oakland Athletics 8 0#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Marte hit in head by Manoah pitch, leaves A's-Blue Jays game

Starling Marte exited the Athletics' game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday night after getting hit in the head by a pitch from Alek Manoah in the top of the fifth inning. Marte initially stayed in the game and scored a run on a two-run double...
MLBwiartonecho.com

RAY OF HOPE: Lefty's 14 strikeouts power Blue Jays to much-needed win

It spoke as much to the manager’s belief in his ace as it does to the current struggles his roster is having staying in the wild-card race. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Charlie Montoyo summed up the night to come in this...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Robbie Ray honoured to be in AL Cy Young conversation

Robbie Ray is having a stellar season as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays and it's putting the left-handed pitcher in the conversation for American League Cy Young. Ray — who is 9-5 with a 2.72 ERA and 1.02 WHIP on the season — has heard the chatter and is humbled to have his named discussed alongside Gerrit Cole and Lance Lynn, among others.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Robbie Ray continues dominance in Blue Jays shutout win over Athletics

The Toronto Blue Jays shutout the Oakland Athletics 8-0 to complete the series sweep. Robbie Ray had 10 strikeouts, his fourth straight game with double digit K's, the first to do so in franchise history. Now Playing. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. shines in Blue Jays win over Athletics. September 04 2021.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Robbie Ray named AL pitcher of the month for August

After a sterling run of performances with the Toronto Blue Jays throughout August, Robbie Ray was recognized by the league on Thursday, earning American League pitcher of the month honours. Ray made six starts for the Blue Jays, posting a 1.76 ERA while allowing just 27 hits and eight walks....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Robbie Ray Shines In Potential Season Saving Game

There’s no doubt that Wednesday was Robbie Ray’s night. The hard-throwing lefty tossed seven dominant innings, where he allowed just one earned run and tied his career high in strikeouts with 14. Ray has been the Blue Jays best starter this year, and will be among the leaders in AL Cy Young voting thanks to his efforts.
MLBAthletics Nation

Game Thread #135: A’s at Blue Jays

DH Jed Lowrie (S) Gomes catches for the second game in a row. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr (R) Radio: 960 AM (more listings here) Streaming (watch): NBCS website (with cable sub)
MLBWOOD

Dickerson’s 3 hits lead Blue Jays to win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Corey Dickerson’s third opposite-field single of the game scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 10th inning and gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Jordan Romano (6-1) pitched the bottom of the 10th and earned the win. Kyle Funkhouser...
MLBFox News

Ray fans 14, Kirk gets winning hit, Jays beat White Sox 3-1

Alejandro Kirk broke a tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 Wednesday night. After Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray matched his career high by striking out 14 over seven innings, Tim Mayza (4-1) worked a perfect eighth and Jordan Romano finished for his 13th save in 14 chances.
MLBIdaho8.com

Guerrero hits 2 HRs, Ray fans 10 as Blue Jays beat O’s 7-3

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 37th and 38th home runs, Robbie Ray pitched seven innings and won for the first time in six starts and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3. Guerrero hit a solo home run off right-hander Chris Ellis in the fourth and a three-run blast off righty Marcos Diplán in the seventh. Bo Bichette hit a game-tying single off Dillon Tate in the sixth, and Teoscar Hernández followed with a two-run double as the Blue Jays won their third straight. Baltimore dropped to 3-24 in August.
MLBclevelandstar.com

MLB roundup: Jays win as Yanks' Gerrit Cole (hamstring) exits

Marcus Semien continued his home run binge with a solo shot, Alejandro Kirk homered twice and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to six games Tuesday with a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees, who lost ace Gerrit Cole to a hamstring injury. The Blue Jays...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: Robbie Ray breaks impressive league record against Baltimore

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 30: Robbie Ray #38 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 30, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images) It is safe to say that Robbie...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Reports of Extension Talks With Marcus Semien; Robbie Ray is Next

MVP contender or Cy Young candidate? Decisions, decisions. The Blue Jays must be ready to plunge into the free-agent pool even deeper than ever this offseason. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, sources say that the Blue Jays have already attempted to get second baseman Marcus Semien to agree to an extension, though “without success to this point.” The sources also say they will start talking with ace pitcher Robbie Ray in the offseason.
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: Robbie Ray’s Cy Young chances just improved even more

Aug 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) pitches to the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports. Robbie Ray has pitched well enough for the Blue Jays this season to warrant strong Cy Young...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Consider shutting down George Springer for a few games

The Toronto Blue Jays rolled into New York yesterday and took down the Yankees, cruising to an 8-0 win on the back of a stellar performance from starter Hyun Jin Ryu and a two-home run performance from Marcus Semien which included a grand slam. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also got into the fun with a 3-5 day with one long ball as well as a home run from Teoscar Hernandez, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continuing his hot streak to drive in run number three in the seventh inning.
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: Despite struggles, Ryu still a valuable member of the rotation

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 31: Hyun Jin Ryu #99 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 31, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images) When the Toronto Blue Jays signed...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Robbie Ray, Blue Jays attempt to complete sweep of A’s

The Toronto Blue Jays will go for a sweep of their three-game series with the visiting Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon as they try to improve their position in the American League wild-card race. The Blue Jays (72-62) won the first two games of the series, 11-10 and 10-8, to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy