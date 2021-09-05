Ray fans 10, Blue Jays finish 3-game sweep of struggling A’s

MVP contender or Cy Young candidate? Decisions, decisions. The Blue Jays must be ready to plunge into the free-agent pool even deeper than ever this offseason. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, sources say that the Blue Jays have already attempted to get second baseman Marcus Semien to agree to an extension, though “without success to this point.” The sources also say they will start talking with ace pitcher Robbie Ray in the offseason.