Sunshine and 80s for Labor Day

By John Hammersmith
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis evening will be quiet and nice with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by 10pm. During the overnight hours a few stray light rain showers are possible in southwest Michigan, most will stay dry. Tomorrow morning lows will drop into the lower 60s. Labor day will be sunny, dry, and mild with temperatures warming into the lower 80s. It will be a nice day to be outdoors. Winds will be the only thing you have to watch for, especially if you had plans to head to the beach. Stay out of the water as the red flags are out due to wave heights ranging from 2-4ft. Winds will finally subside Monday evening. Tuesday will be our next best chance for showers and storms as a front swings through Michiana. This front will drop temperatures into the mid 70s for the middle part of the week. More dry weather is expected heading into next weekend with highs warming back into the lower 80s.

