Man jailed on $1M bond in woman’s shooting death in Lower Valley home

UPDATE, Sept. 5: An El Paso man was jailed Sunday on $1 million bond on charges he murdered a woman during an argument inside a Lower Valley home.

30-year-old Juan Antonio Rodriguez is accused in Saturday's deadly shooting of 53-year-old Maria Antonieta Soroa.

Detectives said the pair were arguing during the early morning hours at a home in the 9100 block of Texas Red Drive, when Rodriguez pulled out a gun and shot Soroa multiple times.

Judge Humberto Acosta set the million dollar bail for Rodriguez and ordered him held in the El Paso County Detention Facility.

(Juan Antonio Rodriguez, charged with murder.)

ORIGINAL REPORT, Sept. 4: EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

It occurred in the 9100 block of Texas Red Drive, which had red tape blocking off an area of the residential neighborhood.

Police said no one else was injured and no arrests had been made.

No further details were immediately available.

