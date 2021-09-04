CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Man jailed on $1M bond in woman’s shooting death in Lower Valley home

By Rachel Phillips
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tr9Pk_0bnVj3wl00

UPDATE, Sept. 5: An El Paso man was jailed Sunday on $1 million bond on charges he murdered a woman during an argument inside a Lower Valley home.

30-year-old Juan Antonio Rodriguez is accused in Saturday's deadly shooting of 53-year-old Maria Antonieta Soroa.

Detectives said the pair were arguing during the early morning hours at a home in the 9100 block of Texas Red Drive, when Rodriguez pulled out a gun and shot Soroa multiple times.

Judge Humberto Acosta set the million dollar bail for Rodriguez and ordered him held in the El Paso County Detention Facility.

(Juan Antonio Rodriguez, charged with murder.)

ORIGINAL REPORT, Sept. 4: EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

It occurred in the 9100 block of Texas Red Drive, which had red tape blocking off an area of the residential neighborhood.

Police said no one else was injured and no arrests had been made.

No further details were immediately available.

The post Man jailed on $1M bond in woman’s shooting death in Lower Valley home appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Red#Murder#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man crossing Upper Valley street seriously hurt in hit & run

UPDATE, Sept. 11: El Paso police asked for the public's help Saturday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man crossing an Upper Valley street, seriously injuring him. The victim, 60-year-old Alonso Lemus Rodriguez, was hit about 9 p.m. Friday as he was crossing in the 8000 block of N. Mesa Street The post Man crossing Upper Valley street seriously hurt in hit & run appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

22-year-old El Pasoan jailed for robbery, assault after SWAT standoff

UPDATE #2: Police late Friday night identified the man arrested following a central El Paso SWAT standoff earlier in the day as 22-year-old Andrew Elijah Moreno of El Paso. Moreno is facing charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault for a robbery and stabbing that detectives say was gang-related. A 21-year-old victim who was allegedly The post 22-year-old El Pasoan jailed for robbery, assault after SWAT standoff appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested in shootings of central El Paso lawyer couple

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police on Thursday announced the arrest of a man for allegedly shooting a prominent attorney couple in their central El Paso home last year, killing the wife and seriously injuring her husband. Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, is charged with the murder of 50-year-old Georgette Kaufmann and the aggravated assault The post Man arrested in shootings of central El Paso lawyer couple appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested in central El Paso SWAT standoff after 2 hurt in robbery, stabbing

UPDATE: A man wanted by police was arrested Friday afternoon after an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team at a central El Paso house. Authorities said the man, whose identity was not immediately released, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a stabbing and robbery earlier in the day. The events The post Man arrested in central El Paso SWAT standoff after 2 hurt in robbery, stabbing appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested in shootings of El Paso lawyer couple says he executed ‘Satanists’

UPDATE: A police affidavit obtained by ABC-7 outlines an apparent motive for the shootings of a prominent attorney couple in their central El Paso home last year. The court document contends that Joseph Angel Alvarez, whose arrest was announced Thursday, had “extremist religious beliefs” and believed he was "executing and exterminating pro-choice Jewish Satan worshippers" when The post Man arrested in shootings of El Paso lawyer couple says he executed ‘Satanists’ appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- Authorities were at the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in El Paso's Upper Valley on Friday night. The incident, described as a hit-and-run, happened at the intersection of Doniphan and Mesa. Numerous police and fire units were on scene and authorities had erected red The post Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt in Upper Valley appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

SWAT deploys as police surround central El Paso building

EL PASO,Texas -- A SWAT situation was unfolding in central El Paso late Wednesday morning as police surrounded a building. El Paso police officers blocked off an area in the 2900 block of E. Yandell Street near Raynor as a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter buzzed overhead in support of the SWAT operation. Authorities The post SWAT deploys as police surround central El Paso building appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Major traffic crash in Upper Valley; number of injured unclear

EL PASO, Texas -- Authorities were at the scene of a major traffic crash in El Paso's Upper Valley on Friday night. There was no immediate word on the number of injuries near the intersection of Doniphan and Mesa. Numerous police and fire units were on scene and authorities had erected red emergency tape blocking The post Major traffic crash in Upper Valley; number of injured unclear appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man arrested with over $80k of fentanyl in car

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso motorist has been jailed on felony drug charges after sheriff's deputies said they found over $80,000 worth of fentanyl in his car during a traffic stop, authorities announced Wednesday. Jose Perez Lorta, 24, was being held in the El Paso County jail on $200,000 bond on charges of The post El Paso man arrested with over $80k of fentanyl in car appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Speeding sports car driver unhurt after crash, jump over west El Paso brick wall

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist believed to be speeding was fortunate to walk away unscathed after his sports car crashed into and then powered over a brick wall at a west El Paso intersection early Saturday morning. ABC-7 observed the crash scene at Mesa Street and Sun Bowl Drive, near a Brio public transit The post Speeding sports car driver unhurt after crash, jump over west El Paso brick wall appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

$2,000 reward offered in death of Las Cruces man found lying on bloody sidewalk

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police have offered a $2,000 reward for help finding the person or persons responsible for a suspicious death over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Police were seeking to develop additional clues in the death of 31-year-old Matthew Portillo, whose body was discovered on Juniper Avenue around 7 a.m. The post $2,000 reward offered in death of Las Cruces man found lying on bloody sidewalk appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

16-year-old boy arrested for gunning down Las Cruces man

UPDATE, Sept. 10: Las Cruces police announced charges Friday against a 16-year-old boy in last weekend's death of a 31-year-old man. The teen, who police declined to identify because of his age, is charged with an open count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence. The boy is accused of fatally shooting Matthew Portillo The post 16-year-old boy arrested for gunning down Las Cruces man appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Body pulled from canal in south central El Paso; death probed

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police detectives were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday afternoon in a south central El Paso waterway. Authorities reported the pulling of a body from a canal between 4 and 5 p.m. The canal where that body was found is located near E. San Antonio Avenue and The post Body pulled from canal in south central El Paso; death probed appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man charged with murder in deadly Las Cruces drive-by shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a 28-year-old man on charges he shot and killed a motorist on Lohman Avenue last month. Hector Victor Calderon is in custody in connection with the Aug. 16 drive-by shooting death of 40-year-old Ezekiel Diaz, said Det. Frank Torres of the The post Man charged with murder in deadly Las Cruces drive-by shooting appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

2nd man now sought in deadly Las Cruces drive-by shooting

UPDATE, Sept. 7: Following the arrest of one man over the weekend in an Aug. 16 deadly drive-by shooting, Las Cruces police on Tuesday said they were now seeking a second man in the case. Police were seeking the public's help in finding Jimmy Levi Rogers, 29, of Las Cruces. A warrant for his arrest charges The post 2nd man now sought in deadly Las Cruces drive-by shooting appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Speeding drunk driver blamed for deadly Loop 375 crash

UPDATE, Sept. 8: El Paso police said Wednesday that one of two people injured in a traffic crash on Loop 375 near Iron Medics has died, while the other remained hospitalized in serious condition and would be facing charges. Police identified the fatality victim as 69-year-old Francisco Garcia of El Paso. Investigators said Garcia's car The post Speeding drunk driver blamed for deadly Loop 375 crash appeared first on KVIA.
Santa Teresa, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man shot, wounded by deputies in Santa Teresa after allegedly abducting wife

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A man suffered what authorities described as "superficial wounds" during an exchange of gunfire early Monday with Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies at a home in Santa Teresa after he allegedly abducted and injured his wife, authorities said. A Sheriff's Crime Scene Unit remained on scene Monday afternoon at Silverado The post Man shot, wounded by deputies in Santa Teresa after allegedly abducting wife appeared first on KVIA.
Montana StatePosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Loop 375 north at Montana reopens after crash that hurt 2

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Traffic investigators with the El Paso Police Department responded to a serious vehicle crash late Monday night that sent two people to the hospital. It happened just before midnight on Loop 375 near Iron Medics. The northbound lanes of Montana were closed off for investigators until about 8:30 a.m. Emergency The post Loop 375 north at Montana reopens after crash that hurt 2 appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Lower Valley man accused of murdering mother-in-law during argument over wife

UPDATE, Sept. 7: New details were revealed Tuesday in court documents about what led an El Paso man to allegedly shoot and kill a woman during an argument this past weekend. 30-year-old Juan Rodriguez is accused of murdering 53-year-old Maria Soroa. It happened Saturday morning at a home in the 9100 block of Texas Red The post Lower Valley man accused of murdering mother-in-law during argument over wife appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Armed standoff east of Las Cruces ends with 2 in police custody

UPDATE: A standoff that ensued following gunfire in an area east of Las Cruces finally came to an end late Friday afternoon when Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies took two suspects into custody. The crime scene remained active as deputies were awaiting the arrival of a search warrant before entering the home. ORIGINAL REPORT: DONA The post Armed standoff east of Las Cruces ends with 2 in police custody appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy