Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt, Troll-Crushing Champ Six Seasons Running

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome folks just have to be trashy. You know the types we're talking about. They're the trolls who get their rocks off oozing around on social media looking for every chance they can get to take a steamy crap on everyone else's Corn Flakes (metaphorically speaking). Being BCTV, we see that a lot when it comes to long-running shows and their fanbases. For some reason, there are those out there who are clearly lacking in something in their lives so they look to fill that gaping hole with the feeling of superiority they get from trashing the shows that others love. As a fan of The Walking Dead, it's usually people telling me the show sucks even though they haven't watched it in over five years (and that according to global streaming stats, the world appears to disagree). Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt appears to be of the same mindset, and it doesn't matter that the show's only days away from wrapping up its six-season run in style. Responding to an individual whose name we redacted because they don't deserve even 15 seconds of fame, Brandt wanted to make clear that the show's anything but garbage. And what better way to do that? Remind the trolls that their hateful little views don't matter because success says otherwise:

