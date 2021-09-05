CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Scott Nathe, 50

hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott K. Nathe, age 50 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21 at Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre with prayers by Fr. Greg Paffel. Military honors were by the Little Sauk Legion Honor Guard. Visitation was held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Scott Kenneth Nathe was born September 6, 1970 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Kenneth and Betty (Hamann) Nathe. In the summer of 1988, he enlisted in the Army Reserves and headed to Fort Leonard Wood for basic training. In 1989, Scott graduated from Sauk Centre High School. He continued his military training in the summer of 1989 at Fort Lee, Virginia. On July 26, 1997, he married Shanna Kolling and they were married for 17 years. He was currently working at Northern Lines Contracting of Hanover. Scott was a member of the American Legion Post 417 of Little Sauk. His favorite pastimes were riding motorcycle, hunting, ice fishing, spearing, and hog roasting. His warm smile and quick wit touched many people. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include children, Remington Nathe of Grey Eagle, Scout Nathe of Grey Eagle, and Regent Nathe of Sauk Centre; ex-wife, Shanna Nathe of Sauk Centre; mother, Betty Nathe of Osakis; sisters and brother, Melissa (Mike) Johnson of Osakis, Daniel (Kay) Nathe of Long Prairie, and Michelle Nathe of Sauk Centre; and significant other, Maggie Stepan of Sauk Centre. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Nathe; grandparents; aunt, Joyce Rutherford; and uncles, Richard Nathe and Paul Nathe. Serving as casket bearers were Mike Johnson, Daniel Nathe, Brad Ritter, John Wiener, Dusty Ilgen, and Jeff Otte. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Leonard Wood#Greenwood Cemetery#Cremation#Sauk Centre High School#Grey Eagle#Osakis Daniel
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Business groups don't oppose Biden vaccine requirement

Powerful business groups whose members are directly affected by President Biden ’s recently announced coronavirus vaccine requirement applauded Biden’s effort to boost vaccinations but said that the administration needs to provide more details about its plan. While business interests want to hear specifics about how businesses will enforce vaccination or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy