Scott Nathe, 50

Scott K. Nathe, age 50 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21 at Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre with prayers by Fr. Greg Paffel. Military honors were by the Little Sauk Legion Honor Guard. Visitation was held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Scott Kenneth Nathe was born September 6, 1970 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Kenneth and Betty (Hamann) Nathe. In the summer of 1988, he enlisted in the Army Reserves and headed to Fort Leonard Wood for basic training. In 1989, Scott graduated from Sauk Centre High School. He continued his military training in the summer of 1989 at Fort Lee, Virginia. On July 26, 1997, he married Shanna Kolling and they were married for 17 years. He was currently working at Northern Lines Contracting of Hanover. Scott was a member of the American Legion Post 417 of Little Sauk. His favorite pastimes were riding motorcycle, hunting, ice fishing, spearing, and hog roasting. His warm smile and quick wit touched many people. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include children, Remington Nathe of Grey Eagle, Scout Nathe of Grey Eagle, and Regent Nathe of Sauk Centre; ex-wife, Shanna Nathe of Sauk Centre; mother, Betty Nathe of Osakis; sisters and brother, Melissa (Mike) Johnson of Osakis, Daniel (Kay) Nathe of Long Prairie, and Michelle Nathe of Sauk Centre; and significant other, Maggie Stepan of Sauk Centre. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Nathe; grandparents; aunt, Joyce Rutherford; and uncles, Richard Nathe and Paul Nathe. Serving as casket bearers were Mike Johnson, Daniel Nathe, Brad Ritter, John Wiener, Dusty Ilgen, and Jeff Otte. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.