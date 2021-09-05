Unexplored 2 Adds Third Early Access Update With "Arcane Riffs"
Big Sugar released a new update into Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy this past week as Early Access players are getting "Arcane Riffs". The update basically adds in a ton of new content to further expand the game and give those who have explored all they can a little something extra to do. Keep in mind, it's still not the full game, just an addition of what it will eventually come to be. You can see all of the updates added in the list below along with the latest trailer highlighting parts of it. The game will be released sometime in 2022.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0