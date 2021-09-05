CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosh Hashanah Message

By Rabbi Moshe Weisblum
massapequaobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just a few days, on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, the sound of the shofar blasts will be heard. It is a time for the High Holidays; time that we gather with our families, neighbors and friends and concentrate on prayer and introspection. A time to give thanks for the ways in which we have been blessed and strive to improve our relationships by asking forgiveness and making amends. These are the Days of Awe to acknowledge the Almighty as the creator and ruler of the universe; renew and strengthen our commitment to a spiritual way of life, and pray for a sweet new year—a healthy and peaceful year.

