Man City Defender Aymeric Laporte Sustains Muscle Injury For Spain

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
The 27-year-old was taken off at half-time in his side's World Cup qualifiers clash, as La Roja sealed a stylish win courtesy of goals from José Gayà, Carlos Soler, Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia.

Laporte, who enjoyed a stellar European Championship campaign with Spain earlier in the summer, has played the full 90 minutes in all three Premier League outings for City so far, keeping two clean sheets and scoring against Norwich City.

The 27-year-old has impressed City boss Pep Guardiola with his consistency in recent weeks, and after a season where the former Athletic Bilbao star wasn't the first-choice pick in defence, the centre-half is brimming with confidence after a series of solid showings for the Sky Blues.

As reported by Javier Herráez, relayed by Carrusel Deportivo, Laporte was substituted at the interval on Sunday against Georgia due to a muscle injury, with the source noting that the defender felt 'overload in his right adductor'.

It is worth noting that a detailed update on the severity and extent of the injury is expected in the coming days, with Spain set to face Kosovo on Wednesday in their final fixture of the first international break of the season.

A potential spell on the sidelines could prove to be costly for Manchester City, who will play six times in the space of 17 days in September, including key trips to face Chelsea and PSG, which would require the Manchester side to have their squad at full strength.

After sealing a stylish 5-0 win at the expense of Arsenal last weekend, Guardiola was asked about his thoughts on his side's upcoming schedule.

"We'll come back (from the international break) hopefully fine, and well to prepare for September. You've seen the schedule, it's scary a little bit," said the 50-year-old.

Should Laporte have to undergo spend time on the treatment table, it could give an opportunity for John Stones to reclaim his position at the heart of defence alongside Rúben Dias.

