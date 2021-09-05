CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man arrested in crash that killed father, son in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb.-One person has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people Saturday morning in Lincoln. The crash occurred at approximately 9:25 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln. Units from the Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene. The crash involved eight vehicles that were all traveling westbound on Interstate 80.

