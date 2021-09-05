Reds activate one-time All-Star righty Brad Brach from injured list

Brad Brach is back form his IL stint. Meg Vogel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Reds have activated right-handed pitcher Brad Brach from the injured list, per a team announcement. In a corresponding move, infielder Alejo Lopez has been optioned Triple-A.

Signed to a minor league deal May 6, the Reds selected Brach’s contract May 21. The righty went on to log 29 innings out of the Cincy bullpen, with an ERA of 5.59. Barring a strong finish, this would be Brach’s third consecutive season with an ERA north of 5.00, after seven solid seasons split between the Padres, Orioles and Braves.

Brach’s 24.1% strikeout rate on the year is close to league average, but command has been the issue for him of late. His 12.8% walk rate is well above the leaguewide rate of 8.7%, but it’s at least an improvement over the ghastly 24.1% rate he put up in 2020.

Despite dealing with bullpen issues all year, the Reds find themselves holding down the second National League wild-card spot, going into Sunday’s games with a half-game lead over the Padres. Brach figures to be used in low-leverage situations for the time being, with Mychal Givens, Michael Lorenzen, Lucas Sims and Amir Garrett covering the high-leverage spots.