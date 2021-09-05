CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds activate one-time All-Star righty Brad Brach from injured list

By Darragh McDonald
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uc5Cr_0bnVev3B00
Brad Brach is back form his IL stint. Meg Vogel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Reds have activated right-handed pitcher Brad Brach from the injured list, per a team announcement. In a corresponding move, infielder Alejo Lopez has been optioned Triple-A.

Signed to a minor league deal May 6, the Reds selected Brach’s contract May 21. The righty went on to log 29 innings out of the Cincy bullpen, with an ERA of 5.59. Barring a strong finish, this would be Brach’s third consecutive season with an ERA north of 5.00, after seven solid seasons split between the Padres, Orioles and Braves.

Brach’s 24.1% strikeout rate on the year is close to league average, but command has been the issue for him of late. His 12.8% walk rate is well above the leaguewide rate of 8.7%, but it’s at least an improvement over the ghastly 24.1% rate he put up in 2020.

Despite dealing with bullpen issues all year, the Reds find themselves holding down the second National League wild-card spot, going into Sunday’s games with a half-game lead over the Padres. Brach figures to be used in low-leverage situations for the time being, with Mychal Givens, Michael Lorenzen, Lucas Sims and Amir Garrett covering the high-leverage spots.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Sims
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Brad Brach
Person
Michael Lorenzen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Injured List#Orioles#Padres#Triple A#Cincy#Braves#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: 3 Reasons Why The Brewers Can Re-Sign Eduardo Escobar

Eduardo Escobar was by far the best trade deadline pick-up by the Milwaukee Brewers. The team hit a bit of bad luck with both relievers John Curtiss and Daniel Norris, but the Brewers have been getting hit with the injury bug all season. Escobar himself was on the 10 Day-injured list from August 24th until September 3rd after acquiring him on July 30th.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Wade Miley's dominant start – and help from the Wrigley Field ivy – lifts Reds to win

CHICAGO – The Wrigley Field ivy gave a second life to Cincinnati Reds starter Wade Miley and, perhaps, a second wind to the Reds’ playoff chances. With a runner on first base and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Patrick Wisdom hit a rocket into the left-center gap. Miley didn’t hide his frustration, shouting as he slammed his glove hand to the ground.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: 3 candidates to replace Tejay Antone who exited game with injury

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds activated Tejay Antone from the injured list and designated Sean Doolittle for assignment. Unfortunately for Antone, the right-hander appeared to injure himself on the fifth pitch he threw during last night’s loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. During the eighth inning, Antone delivered a 2-2 curveball...
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds Notebook: Injury Updates on Winker, Brach and Warren

The Cincinnati Reds have been without outfielder Jesse Winker and Brad Brach for a few weeks, and Art Warren for about seven weeks. Things are moving in the right direction for all three of them. Art Warren is expected to begin a rehab assignment beginning tomorrow. Over the weekend manager...
MLBcalltothepen.com

MLB stars that will impact playoff hunt from Injured List

The playoff races are now heating up across MLB. The Padres and Mets are fading, while the Reds, Braves, and Yankees are rising. With the playoffs back to 5 teams per league, it will be more challenging to make it to the postseason compared to last year’s format. After a crazy trade deadline, there are players who will make a renewed impact on teams in September, coming off of the injured list.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds activate Brad Brach, option Alejo Lopez to Triple-A

The Cincinnati Reds have activated right-handed reliever Brad Brach from the injured list. To create room on the 28-man roster the team also optioned infielder Alejo Lopez to Triple-A Louisville. The 35-year-old Brach last pitched on August 7th when he allowed two earned runs in 0.2 innings against Pittsburgh. Earlier...
NFLblogredmachine.com

Reds: Top free agency priorities for Nick Krall after 2021 season

No, we have yet to complete the 2021 season, but it never hurts to look ahead. The Cincinnati Reds have several players approaching free agency, and there are a plethora of talented players from other teams who’ll enter the free agent market this winter. Which free agents should Reds GM Nick Krall attempt to sign this offseason?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Sonny Gray should not be traded this offseason

According to MLB.com, Josh Hader, Byron Buxton, and Ketel Marte, are among the prime offseason trade candidates this offseason. Sonny Gray made the list as well, but the Cincinnati Reds should think twice before dealing the starter this winter. Gray’s was mentioned as a possible trade candidate last winter as...
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Schwindel keeps Cubs rolling

CHICAGO — Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Monday for their season-high seventh straight victory. Schwindel's single through the right side scored Alfonso Rivas, who started the rally with a pinch-hit single off Michael Lorenzen...
MLBfangraphs.com

Luis Castillo Has Revitalized His Season

I am not going to beat around the bush: Luis Castillo had a miserable start to the season. On Opening Day against the Cardinals, he allowed 10 runs (eight of which were earned) and recorded zero strikeouts in just three and a third innings of work. He bounced back about a week later against Pittsburgh, tossing seven innings with five strikeouts versus one walk without surrendering a run. But despite that showing, Castillo’s Opening Day struggles proved to be more than a blip on the radar for a pitcher who ranked among the top 20 in baseball over the three seasons prior to 2021. At the beginning of May, Castillo still had an ERA above six (6.07); it would not dip below that mark until his June 15 start against Milwaukee. His ERA peaked (apart from the stretch between his first and second start) at 7.61 on May 23. As of this writing, his ERA is 4.20; he has accumulated 3.0 WAR over 163 innings, placing him 26th in the majors among qualifiers.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Sampson expected to start for the Cubs against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (73-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (64-75, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (11-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +143, Reds -166; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Schwindel hits tiebreaking single as Cubs beat Reds 4-3

Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Monday for their season-high seventh straight win. Schwindel’s single through the right side scored Alfonso Rivas, who started the rally with a pinch-hit single off Michael Lorenzen (0-2) and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
MLBnumberfire.com

Joey Votto back in Reds' lineup Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Adrian Sampson and the Chicago Cubs. Votto was held out of Monday's lineup, but he's back on first base and batting cleanup Tuesday. Asdrubal Cabrera is out of the lineup after covering first base in Monday's opener.
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds carve out 4-3 win against Cubs behind Wade Miley, Jonathan India

Early socked dingers from Jonathan India and Nick Castellanos gave the Cincinnati Reds an immediate lead in the second game of their series against the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field, the two 1st inning dingers finally, mercifully ending the Reds streak of allowing their opponents to score the game’s initial run.
MLBkion546.com

Heyward’s walk-off HR in 10th gives Cubs 4-1 win over Reds

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds for their eighth victory in nine games. Ian Happ homered for the third straight game, extending his hitting streak to a career-high nine games and helping the Cubs win their third consecutive series. Joey Votto launched his 29th homer of the season, but his fourth-inning solo shot was all the offense Cincinnati could muster. The Reds have lost four of six as they fight for a playoff spot. They entered the day tied with San Diego for the second NL wild card.
MLBLima News

Baseball: Castellanos, India homer as Reds stop Cubs

CHICAGO — Wade Miley was terrific, and Kyle Farmer made a pair of clutch plays. Jonathan India and Nick Castellanos had a couple of big swings. They all stepped up on a night when Cincinnati desperately needed a win. Miley pitched seven effective innings, Castellanos homered and the Reds cooled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy