CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS RESTAURANT WEEK RETURNS

mybackyardnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePawtucket/Central Falls Restaurant Weeks kicked off last Friday, August 27 and runs through Sunday, September 19. Enjoy unique dishes from dozens of countries across the globe right here in Blackstone Valley. If you visit any local Pawtucket or Central Falls restaurant during restaurant weeks and post a picture of your...

www.mybackyardnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Food Truck#New England#Food Drink#Pawtucket Central Falls#Central Falls#Mexican#Guatemalan Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Teaspoon

Reinventing breakfast and lunch staples, Teaspoon is a chic eatery with a globally inspired menu in Tucson. The joint, owned by a sister duo, offers tastes inspired by their home kitchen and Tucson’s local flare. Teaspoon offers a relaxed and intimate atmosphere, perfect for connecting with family and friends or...
Cedar Falls, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Why Did This Popular Cedar Falls Restaurant Close?

This popular breakfast spot in Cedar Falls closed its doors forever. Many of our favorite Cedar Valley restaurants have been growing through some tough times over the past year and a half. Some popular restaurants around the area have either been limited to shorter hours because of understaffing or have closed all together.
Savannah, GAWTGS

Savannah restaurant week returns; new restaurants see booming business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah’s restaurant week is back this Summer thanks to local restauranter Jesse Blanco. His show, Eat It and Like It, revived the event that was previously canceled due to COVID. The event runs from August 20th to the 29th, and it features local restaurants that are offering pre-fixe menus. The week’s restaurant events follow a theme: Seafood and Spirits.
Madison, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Madison's Central + Main restaurant to close

MADISON - Downtown restaurant Central + Main American Eatery is to close its doors for good on Thursday, Sept. 9, just 3 ½ years after opening. The restaurant's owner, Chef Leia Gaccione, said in a phone interview Friday she has decided to close the restaurant for multiple reasons. First, she...
New York City, NYcititour.com

NYC Fall Restaurant Openings to Watch For in 2021

118 Greenwich Avenue (West Village, NYC) Jack & Charle's no.118 brings elevated neighborhood dining to the West Village. The menu offerings, led by Executive Chef Ed Cotton, will focus on creative New American cuisine with raw bar classics, handmade pastas, wood-fired dry-aged steaks, and fresh seafood. The 3,000 square foot, 110 seat restaurant is located in a historic, landmarked building that sits on the corner of Greenwich Avenue and West 13th Street. The design and décor will nod to New York City's iconic supper clubs, with dark and moody textiles, rich English leathers, warm convivial lighting, and a classic fireplace. The bar program will feature handcrafted cocktails, with an emphasis on the Martini. Dinner will launch first, followed by brunch, then lunch at a later date.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Restaurant Week, Returning For Second Year, Kicks Off Sept. 17

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Founded last year to help eateries suffering from the crippling effects of the pandemic, Maryland Restaurant Week is returning for 10 days of special menus and deals across the state, the Restaurant Association of Maryland announced Tuesday. The event runs from Sept. 17-26 and includes restaurants in all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City, ranging from well-known chains like Applebee’s and Ledo’s Pizza to local spots such as Amicci’s, Lib’s Grills and The Elkridge Furnace Inn. A full list can of participating locations can be found here. Marshall Weston Jr., president and CEO of the advocacy group for the foodservice and hospitality industries in the state, said about 14% of all restaurants in Maryland, or about 1,650 businesses, have permanently closed since the start of the pandemic. “We’re really looking forward to the second annual Maryland Restaurant Week this year as restrictions have allowed restaurants to fully operate again,” Weston said. McCormick For Chefs and Old Bay are the title sponsors of this year’s event.  
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Houston Restaurant Weeks: Xin Chao

We continue to highlight some of the best eateries in the city for Houston Restaurant Weeks. And our Ruben Dominguez is at Xin Chow to show off the delicious meals they're showcasing.
Wausau, WIWSAW

New restaurant to open in Rib Mountain hotel this fall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ghidorzi Hotel Group announced the new restaurant will be named Van Acre. “Van Acre will be one more thing to love about Wausau. Elevating the guest experience and showcasing our community are at the very heart of our business, and this development achieves both,” said Chris Ghidorzi, President of Ghidorzi Hotel Group.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Haunted Motel Themed Restaurant to Open in Central El Paso

The Central El Paso dining scene is about to get scarier — but in a good way. The owners of Monteleone's Ristorante are preparing to open a new restaurant called Monteleone’s Haunted Motel Themed Restaurant. Yes, they say it’s really haunted. No, it's not an actual motel. Monteleone’s Haunted Motel...
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Restaurants in Seneca Falls gear up for holiday season

More than 6,000 people live in Seneca Falls, the inspirational town for It’s a Wonderful Life, and with a diverse population, there isn’t any shortage of great places to eat. From home-style cooking to fine dining lakeside, there is something for everyone. After a challenging year, the restaurants at Seneca Falls are now getting ready for the all-important holiday season, when friends and family dine out together in celebration. There is so much to choose from and many local restaurants have also adapted their serving procedures for the comfort of the diner.
Restaurantsdsmmagazine.com

Enjoy the Final Weekend of Restaurant Week

The Restaurant Week lunch menu for Trellis Cafe at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden includes an apple, bacon and taleggio grilled cheese on sourdough bread. dsm Restaurant Week ends Sunday, so be sure to get your fix this weekend. More than 25 restaurants are taking part in the 10-day event, offering lunches for $15-$25 and dinners for $30-$45. Here are a few menus to check out.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

30+ restaurants with weekend brunch in Little Rock, Central Arkansas

Weekends were made for brunching, and restaurants in and around Little Rock provide no shortage of options. Here is a partial list of places to try. We will continue to add more restaurants as additional information comes in. Information is accurate to the point we could verify and is subject to change; we suggest calling ahead to confirm times, reservation policies and any covid-19 protocols.
Emerald Isle, NCwcti12.com

Restaurant owners in Emerald Isle welcome fall season

EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — Labor Day brought relief for restaurant owners in Emerald Isle. They made it through the final busy weekend of the summer in a season of staffing shortages and record numbers of tourists. One restaurant owner, and another manager of two in Emerald Isle, said they...
Restaurantsbuffalo.com

Returning to our beloved Italian restaurants

Good friends, good food and good wine are all things we enjoy. We’ve been carefully returning to our old haunts now that I’m vaccinated. So let me tell you about our recent Italian food and wine adventures. I like to feel like family when we dine out. Getting to know...
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurants welcome fall with revamped menus

September signals a new beginning, with Labor Day weekend marking the unofficial transition from summer to fall. Operators are responding to that signal with new menu launches and revamps of favorites.
Menomonee Falls, WIBiz Times

Chick-fil-A to open Menomonee Falls restaurant on Thursday

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A announced that its newest southeastern Wisconsin location, in Menomonee Falls, will open on Thursday, Sept. 9. Located at W185 N9590 Bancroft Drive, which is southwest of Appleton Avenue and County Line Road, the restaurant will be owned and operated by franchisee Brandon Duke. The Menomonee Falls Chick-fil-A location...

Comments / 0

Community Policy