PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS RESTAURANT WEEK RETURNS

118 Greenwich Avenue (West Village, NYC) Jack & Charle's no.118 brings elevated neighborhood dining to the West Village. The menu offerings, led by Executive Chef Ed Cotton, will focus on creative New American cuisine with raw bar classics, handmade pastas, wood-fired dry-aged steaks, and fresh seafood. The 3,000 square foot, 110 seat restaurant is located in a historic, landmarked building that sits on the corner of Greenwich Avenue and West 13th Street. The design and décor will nod to New York City's iconic supper clubs, with dark and moody textiles, rich English leathers, warm convivial lighting, and a classic fireplace. The bar program will feature handcrafted cocktails, with an emphasis on the Martini. Dinner will launch first, followed by brunch, then lunch at a later date.
