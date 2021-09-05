Listen up! Tone down the rhetoric | Commentary

That is the headline on Saturday’s editorial in the Toronto Star. It is a message to anti-vax protesters who, during this election campaign, have been disrupting political events, particularly those of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Perhaps more disturbing are the angry and confrontational protests targeted at hospital sites in Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Toronto where frontline health care workers are risking their lives to save the lives of others, most of whom are hospitalized because they refused to be vaccinated.