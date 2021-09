Monday night, the Caldor Fire crossed Echo Summit into Christmas Valley, where crews fought to keep the flames back from homes in the area. The fire first broke out on Aug. 14 near Pollock Pines in El Dorado County and has made several extreme runs, growing to nearly 200,000 acres and pushing evacuations into the Lake Tahoe Basin Monday. Officials have said repeatedly that crews are seeing conditions in the Caldor Fire that they’ve never seen before.