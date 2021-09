Unto Others, the goth/metal hybrid formerly known as Idle Hands, have just released "No Children Laughing Now," the third song off their upcoming sophomore record, Strength. The band first released Mana in 2019 under the name Idle Hands, but changed their name upon signing a deal with Roadrunner Records due to a trademark issue. As was the case on that debut record, the band even managed to name-check themselves on this new song, working the new moniker into the lyrics.