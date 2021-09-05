CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Epidemiologist Weighs In On The Current State Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted by 
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

It is Labor Day weekend, and Americans are on the move. The Transportation Security Administration recorded almost 4 million travelers on Thursday and Friday of this past week, near pre-pandemic levels. Unfortunately, this also comes at a dangerous time, as a surge in COVID cases - fueled by a variant that we've come to know as delta - has led to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths across the country, even as the country's vaccination rate continues to rise. And, of course, kids across the country are returning to in-person schooling.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
678
Followers
2K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemics#Covid#Cdc#Americans#Covid#Harvard#Cdc#Tsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthChannel 6000

Here are the states recovering quickest from the COVID-19 pandemic

(NewsNation Now) — The U.S. economy has slowly continued to recover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with months of robust hiring and a widespread vaccination campaign. However, the recovery has not been equal across all states. Currently, 62.5% have at least one dose and 53.2% of the U.S....
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Gov. Bill Lee defends state's pandemic response as Tennessee becomes top state with COVID-19 infections

The governor didn't commit to additional state action but stressed the effectiveness of masks and said those 12 and older should consider getting vaccinated. Despite record-high COVID-19 infections among school-age children and school districts struggling to stay open, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday stood by his administration's response, insisting parents — not officials — know best for their children.
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

Student whose grandma died of Covid-19 mocked at school board meeting while he advocated for masks. Parents who oppose mask mandates laughed at a Tennessee high-schooler while he spoke about his grandma who died of Covid-19 at a school board meeting. "I'm worried about my family. If I get Covid,...
Indiana Statecbs4indy.com

State health officials holding briefing on COVID-19 pandemic in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in a month, state health leaders will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Indiana. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver will discuss the latest data regarding coronavirus in Indiana. They last held a briefing on July 30.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Failing the Test

If you simply look at COVID-19 as a stress test, there's no denying that Humboldt County, as a community, is failing. It's not just the numbers, which are awful. After all, the county confirmed more COVID-19 cases in August than it did in its two previous record months — the post holiday surge of December and January — combined. In fact, August — which fell some three and a half months after the entirety of the county's adult population became vaccine eligible — accounted for 28 percent of the cases, 30 percent of the hospitalizations and 29 percent of the deaths that Humboldt has recorded over the entirety of the 18-month pandemic. All those numbers represent people right here in our community, people we live and work with, people we know.
PharmaceuticalsKWTX

Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - As the push for vaccines continues, potentially more deadly variants of COVID-19 are leading the healthcare community to encourage booster shots. The booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna could be approved by the FDA within the next month or so. With COVID cases starting to rise...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 4,391 New Cases, 38 Additional Deaths And Over 2,000 Current Hospitalizations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,391 new coronavirus cases and 38 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,329,111 cases and 28,446 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,010 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 496 in ICUs. That’s up significantly from a month ago, where 754 people were hospitalized and 185 of them were in the ICU. Two months ago, just under 300 people were in the hospital. The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 stood at 8.2%. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy