Epidemiologist Weighs In On The Current State Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

If you simply look at COVID-19 as a stress test, there's no denying that Humboldt County, as a community, is failing. It's not just the numbers, which are awful. After all, the county confirmed more COVID-19 cases in August than it did in its two previous record months — the post holiday surge of December and January — combined. In fact, August — which fell some three and a half months after the entirety of the county's adult population became vaccine eligible — accounted for 28 percent of the cases, 30 percent of the hospitalizations and 29 percent of the deaths that Humboldt has recorded over the entirety of the 18-month pandemic. All those numbers represent people right here in our community, people we live and work with, people we know.