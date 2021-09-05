CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Worth' Director On Her Emotional 9/11 Drama

Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

What is a human life worth? That's a question of faith, of values and philosophy, one that speaks to the most profound meditations about the meaning of life. But in America, it is also a question of money. And that was the question attorney Kenneth Feinberg was asked to answer when he was selected to be the special master of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. The fund was created by Congress to bring financial relief to those who lost loved ones in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and also to protect the airlines and by extension the economy from almost certain devastating lawsuits. What followed was a complex, emotional and sometimes painful process that is now dramatized in a new movie called "Worth." Here's a clip from the film where Feinberg, played by Michael Keaton, and his law partner, Camille Biros, played by Amy Ryan, describe to their staff what the law creating the fund actually says.

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

