Fordham football Head Coach Joe Conlin was just as excited as his players at summer workouts this year. The weather remains warm on the gridiron, but the sun sets earlier every day as autumn begins to set in. The waning weeks of summer evoke feelings in Conlin that are doubtlessly familiar to him by now after 17 years of coaching, but they take on new meaning after an involuntary two-year hiatus. For the first time since 2019, the Fordham football team is preparing for a full fall season, and the stakes will be high from the outset.