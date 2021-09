Coming off a double-win weekend, the Rutgers field hockey team gears up for action this Friday for its second road matchup of the season, this one against No.6 UConn. The last time the two squared off was in 2019 in Storrs, Connecticut. At the time both teams were ranked, but the Huskies (1-1, 0-0) registered a 2-0 victory over the Scarlet Knights (2-0, 0-0). UConn has yet to lose a game on home turf to Rutgers.