BERKELEY, Calif. — The odds were stacked against Saint Mary's Women's Soccer in a lot of ways on Sunday afternoon. Two of their starters were forced to exit the match early; one due to injury, the other via a red card. Despite that, Saint Mary's found a way to take the California Golden Bears the distance, forcing double overtime and eventually a 1-1 draw at the home of Cal soccer. It's the first time this season that Saint Mary's has not won a match this season, with their record standing at 3-0-1 after four matches.