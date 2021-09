“Summer came and passed away, hardly seemed to last a day, but it’s over. And what can I do?” – Electric Light Orchestra, It’s Over. The white-hot bat Ian Happ is lugging around these days just wasn’t enough to keep the Cubs on their longest win streak of the season. In a game that may or may have not been decided by a ball that got stuck in the outfield ivy, the Cubs lost 4-3 to a Reds team that is still in the thick of the NL Wild Card race. Chicago was neither good nor bad last night, and neither was Cincinnati for that matter, but our Boys in Blue were just a little more mediocre than their esteemed opponent.