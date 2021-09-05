CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Smith comes back from a rocky start in round four of the TOUR Championship

 4 days ago

In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole. Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.

