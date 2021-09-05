CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame beats Florida State in overtime: Wrapping up a wild opener

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish defated the Florida State Seminoles, 41-38 in overtime on Sunday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. in the 2021 college football season opener for both teams. ND Insider beat writers @EHansenNDI, @TJamesNDI and @tnoieNDI covered the game and will have complete postgame coverage, along with South Bend Tribune photographer @TheRobFranklin. Below is a recap of how the game unfolded.

