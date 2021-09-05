Gray stumbles early, Nats' rally falls short
WASHINGTON -- Josiah Gray was looking for a bounceback start on Sunday afternoon against the Mets. The 23-year-old will have to wait for his next outing. Gray made the shortest appearance of his rookie season when he exited after just three innings in the Nationals’ 13-6 loss at Nationals Park. He gave up six runs off seven hits (including two home runs), issued one walk and struck out two batters. Gray needed 38 pitches to complete a four-run first inning, and he finished the day with 82 pitches (49 strikes).www.mlb.com
