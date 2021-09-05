Gray stumbles early, Nats' rally falls short

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals opened a three-game series on Friday night at Citi Field in New York. Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill (6-5, 4.11 ERA) got the call for the Mets, who donned the black jerseys once again. He was opposed by the right-handed pitcher Paolo Espino (3-4, 4.13 ERA) for the Nationals. The Mets are their fans were, no doubt, happy to see a team other than the Giants and the Dodgers as the opposition. But for all the talk of Washington and Miami being the junior varsity, it was the Mets with only four hits who looked beleaguered as they lost to the Nats, 2-1.