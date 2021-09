Christian Kirksey is the man in the middle at linebacker for the Texans and he's charged up about what lies ahead for the defense. After the preseason wrapped up Saturday night with the loss to Tampa Bay at NRG Stadium, Kirksey discussed his role on the defense and what it means to be the middle linebacker in Coordinator Lovie Smith's 4-3 scheme. Kirksey sat out the preseason opener in Green Bay and then played a quarter of the snaps at Dallas last week. Against the Buccaneers, he registered five tackles, a tackle for loss and played 37 snaps. That snap count was 55 percent of the total snaps the Texans defense was on the field.