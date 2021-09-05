Greg Mudge, Owner of Mudgie's in Detroit's Corktown, Dies at 46

Greg Mudge, owner of Mudgie's Deli & Wine Bar in Detroit's Corktown, died early Sunday at age 46, according to his mother. The cause of death was not immediately known. "I can't even. This morning heaven gained a special angel. My son who had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone has passed away," Sandy Pressley wrote Sunday on Facebook. "I am beyond numb. To know him was to love him and so so many did. He has left a hole in my heart that will never be replaced. I love you Greg Mudge!"