Week 1 is upon us so let’s get to it ... From James Dagg (@Stlfinsfan): Why are the Dolphins getting zero respect this season?. James, I think it’s relatively simple: There’s more doubt around Tua Tagovailoa than we’re used to seeing with the quarterback of a contender. Part of that is the pedestrian production from his rookie year (1,814 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs in 10 games). Part of it is that he looked relatively average physically along the way, which gave people little to latch onto. Part of it is that the Dolphins themselves yanked him from the lineup after going to him in October.