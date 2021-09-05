Unbeaten Houston Posts 2-0 Win Over Louisiana

Nadia Kamassah scored a first-half goal early in the 35 th minute and Mikaela Gracia stopped seven shots as Houston posted a 2-0 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team on Sunday at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

Kayla Izaguirre added an insurance goal in the 69 th minute for Houston (5-0-1), which held a 16-8 advantage in shots including an 11-2 cushion in the first half. Anna Reysa and Zionah Browne each added assists for the Cougars.

Kamassah gave UH a 1-0 lead after her shot from the penalty kick line got past Libby Harper for her third goal of the season.

Louisiana (2-4-0) had a shot attempt in the sixth minute by Julieta Limardo go wide left before Lucy Ortiz’ attempt just before the half was stopped by Gracia. All six of Louisiana’s shots in the second half were aimed at Gracia, who was able to keep them reaching the back of the net and preserve Houston’s third consecutive shutout.

Harper stopped five shots for Louisiana while Ortiz, Karleen Bedre and Ally White each recorded two shots – all on-goal.

Louisiana will return home for its next two matches beginning on Thursday (Sept. 9) against nationally-ranked LSU at the Ragin’ Cajuns Track/Soccer Facility. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will then open Sun Belt Conference play on Thursday (Sept. 16) when it hosts Georgia State in a 3 p.m., contest.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsSOC), Instagram (@RaginCajuns_SOC) and Facebook (Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer) or check RaginCajuns.com for Louisiana soccer updates.

