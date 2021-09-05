CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Frontal trough to bring increased rain chances

By Bradley Benoit
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lz5DB_0bnVVoil00

It was another hot one across the area as temperatures easily made their way into the 90s.

A few isolated storms have managed to pop-up this afternoon.

Any leftover activity will come to an end after sunset.

A frontal trough will be advancing southward and traversing the area tonight.

As a result, I would not be surprised if we saw scattered activity developing across the region as early as tomorrow morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqZGb_0bnVVoil00 Bradley
HRRR Model

It won't be a complete washout for our Labor Day, but scattered showers and storms will be lurking around.

After a morning start in the middle 70s, high temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s.

I have to maintain at least some rain chances through the middle parts of the week as that boundary remains draped across the area,

Furthermore, Invest 91L still has a low, 30% chance of development into a depression in the next 5 days.

Bradley
Invest 91L

However, unfavorable wind shear and dry air in the Gulf will limit any sort of significant development of the system.

It will likely just be a rainmaker for portions of the northern Gulf coast with the highest moisture content setting up just east of Acadiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ED42h_0bnVVoil00 Bradley
GFS Model

That feature will continue to slide east on Thursday, and then I think we'll get enough of an upper-level boost to help push a front through on Thursday as drier, more comfortable air filters in for the end the week.

We could be talking morning starts in the 60s for Friday and into the weekend with afternoon highs settling into the mid-upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We'll see how the pattern continues to evolve this week, so stay tuned!

Hurricane Larry is a major hurricane out in the Atlantic.

Bradley
Hurricane Larry

It will brush the island of Bermuda before recurring out to sea.

The rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

Have a great week, y'all!

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Gulf Coast#Trough#Air Filters#Wind Shear#Extreme Weather#Bradley Invest 91l
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Upcoming rain chances

We will stay mostly sunny and away from the rain (unlike the quick, isolated showers we saw east Wednesday afternoon). By the time Saturday rolls around, however, rain chances do start to pick up in our area. It will not be until Sunday, though, when rain is more possible. Isolated showers will be possible particularly Sunday afternoon before we have more scattered thunderstorms arrive Monday. These rain chances continue through Tuesday morning. Nothing we see at the beginning of next week is expected to be severe.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Rain chances return next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are going to see a very similar day. Today, the high will be 93 with sunny skies. The wind will shift out of the southeast at about 10 mph. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of about 64 with clear skies. Friday, we are going to heat up again. We will have a high of about 97 with generally sunny skies. The wind will pick up out of the south at about 10 to 20 mph. This weekend is looking warm, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The high on Saturday will be 98 with sunny skies. However, we shave a few degrees off by Sunday. Where we will see a high of 96. By Monday, we will cool off to about 93. Rain chances look to return by mid-week next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy