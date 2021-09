CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities notified 9th District residents of three burglaries in Bridgeport this month. At each business, the offenders broke in and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The incidents occurred in the 400 block of West 31st Street Aug. 16 and 17 between 10 p.m. and 11 a.m., in the 3100 block of South Wallace Aug. 28 at 3:45 a.m. and in the 500 block of West 35th Street Aug. 30 between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Authorities advised business owners to keep their property well-lit; report suspicious activity immediately; keep doors and windows secured; immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks; save copies of video surveillance if available; call the police and don’t touch anything if you’re a victim and if approached by a witness, request their contact information. Chicago Police asked anyone with information to contact the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8382.