SANDY SPRINGS -- Wheeler was held to 74 yards of total offense as Riverwood earned the 40-0 shutout on Friday. Playing with a young roster, the Wildcats could not overcome the miscues. They turned the ball over twice, allowed a punt return for a touchdown, fumbled a kickoff and had a bad snap roll into the end zone for a safety. Coach Byran Love said he is hopeful that his team, consisting mainly of underclassmen, can still learn how to play in these big games.