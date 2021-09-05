Binance Africa Responds to Warning Published by South African Financial Regulators

New definition measures South Africa’s GDP 11% higher than previously thought. This week, authorities in South Africa announced that the country’s economy is 11 percent larger than previous estimates after Statistics South Africa altered its method for calculating gross domestic product. The national statistical service’s new definition utilizes a refined, more modern classification of activities, new sources of information, and a new reference year (2015 instead of 2010). The new definition also changed estimates for other key variables, including household consumption relative to GDP and GDP per capita, which became 16 percent and 9 percent higher, respectively. This higher GDP also means that Africa’s (still) second-largest economy has a lower debt burden than previously thought. According to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec Bank Ltd, the new definition suggests that South Africa’s debt-to-GDP ratio will remain below 80 percent through 2023-2024, whereas earlier estimates had it at 87.3 percent by that time. For more on South Africa’s debt burden and how the country’s economy has fared during the pandemic, read “From stimulus to debt: The case of South Africa.”