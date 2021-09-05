CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Africa Responds to Warning Published by South African Financial Regulators

 5 days ago

Binance reacted and responded to a notice published by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on Sept 3, 2021, warning users to be vigilant when dealing with the cryptocurrency exchange. The finance authority claims that the exchange isn’t authorized to give any financial advice or render any intermediary...

