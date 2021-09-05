CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle near Downtown SLO

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle driving northbound on Broad Street in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo Police and Fire were called to the intersection of Broad and Woodbridge Streets where witnesses said a pedestrian was running eastbound across Broad when she was struck by a car.

The pedestrian, identified as Lesley Adams, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident.

The accident is currently under investigation.

