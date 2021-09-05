CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Nate Burleson, The New Full-Time Co-Host On ‘CBS Mornings’

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a time of exciting new beginnings at CBS News. The network’s flagship weekday morning show moves to its new home in Times Square with a new face on the set starting September 7.

Millions already know Nate Burleson as an NFL player and broadcaster, but now he’s making his debut as a full-time co-host on the anchor desk with “CBS Mornings.”

“By nature I am a storyteller. I think that’s one of the best things I bring to the table as a TV personality,” he said.

Burleson will be joining co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil, and he said audiences will meet much more than an athlete.

“There are layers to Nate Burleson that I don’t think people are familiar with. They look at me first glance and it’s, ‘Oh, that’s the football player.’ But when you pull back the layers of Nate Burleson, I’m a kid that fell in love with art at a young age, been writing poetry since the seventh grade. I helped start a firm that helps athletes invest money properly.”

Burleson retired from football in 2014 and began his broadcast career as an analyst for the NFL Network, a role he’ll continue along with his spot at CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today,” and appearances on ViacomCBS’ Nickelodeon.

Sound like a lot? He’s also a father of three.

“This is everything coming full circle where my kids can look at me and say dad, you said you were coming to New York and make your mark and here you are,” Burleson said.

Burleson said he’s ready for the challenge and the opportunity to brighten mornings for millions of viewers.

