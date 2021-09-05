Look Back: Who can forget the 1987 ‘high grass’ football game?

Sports headline Times Leader Sept. 27, 1987

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

With high school football season underway, let’s take the Look Back time machine to revisit the 1987 game between Meyers and Dallas and a questionable field surface.

The Dallas Mountaineer football team now plays on an artificial surface installed in 2015.

It was a grass football field before then but to the fans of the Meyers Mohawks of 1987, the field resembled a cow pasture. Or a wheat field.

Meyers with its high explosive offense – called “The Machine,” behind Raghib Ismail, Qadry Ismail and Demetrius Lewis were supposed to rule high school football in Pennsylvania that year.

That was until Meyers traveled to the Back Mountain to take on Dallas in a much hyped up game. Both teams were undefeated in the young season.

Meyers played their first three games on artificial turf easily defeating Crestwood 39-6, Bishop Hoban 47-12 and Nanticoke 35-14. After the Nanticoke game, Trojans Head Coach Bill Goodman said, “On this carpet, I don’t think there’s anybody in the state that can beat this team,” referring to Meyers, the Times Leader reported Sept. 26, 1987.

After the first three games, Raghib Ismail had 653 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.

Dallas won a hard fought contest over Hanover 14-7 and defeated Pittston 30-7 in their first two games of the 1987 season.

The Meyers-Dallas contest would be the Mohawks’ first game on grass.

“Today at 1 p.m., Meyers will get its first test on natural grass against in what should be the Mohawks’ toughest test to date – Dallas,” the Times Leader reported.

And there was grass, high grass.

Dallas went on to defeat Meyers 21-8, holding Raghib Ismail to just 31 yards rushing.

It didn’t take long for Meyers fans to complain of Dallas’ field conditions. Many lobbed accusations Dallas intentionally allowed the grass to grow to slow down Raghib Ismail, Qadry Ismail and Lewis and lobbed unconfirmed accusations that firefighters in the Back Mountain water downed the field.

“There was strong talk prior to Saturday’s high school football game between Meyers and Dallas that the Dallas football field was being tailored to the Mountaineers’ needs,” the Times Leader reported Sept. 27, 1987.

The story continued, “The grass, which in some places seemed to be nearly a foot high, appeared to be slow and soft. That prompted accusations by some Meyers fans that Dallas didn’t cut the grass in order to slow down Meyers’ offense.”

A review of weather records for the week leading up to the Sept. 26, 1987 game revealed light showers with mostly cloudy skies, as Friday and the day of the game were sunny to mostly sunny skies.

To Dallas’ credit, 7.62 inches of rain had fallen from Sept. 1 to Sept. 26, 1987, which was above average rainfall for that span of time.

Dallas Head Coach Ted Jackson denied the grass was intentionally left uncut.

“We had intentions of not cutting the grass, and hoping for rain and everything. They tried to cut the grass on Thursday and the machine sunk in. The field was terrible until Thursday and Friday. It wasn’t as bad as I wished,” Jackson told a Times Leader reported for a story published Sept. 27, 1987.

Meyers head coach, the late Mickey Gorham, handled the dispute with class.

“That was no excuse. Dallas outplayed us in every phase of the game,” Gorham is quoted in the Times Leader story.

If Dallas had changed to an artificial surface 27 years earlier, would the outcome of the game be different?