DeFi Insurance Protocol Cover Shuts Down, Token Value Plummets

Apart from cryptocurrencies, another digital asset that has grown (and is growing) popular among investors are NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Fungible is anything that can be easily exchanged, but non-fungible is something that has unique properties, which makes it difficult to exchange, such as an original painting. In the digital and crypto world, NFTs are seen as the digital answer to collectibles, or are "one-of-a-kind" digital assets that have no tangible form, but can be bought and sold like any other asset. Moreover, NFTs also help to create a digital certificate of the ownership of an asset, and the buyer owning these tokens is proof that he or she owns the "original" work. Let’s take a look at the ten top NFT protocols and tokens.