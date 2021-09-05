How will blockchain technology help fight climate change? Experts answer

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): With an aim to initiate conversations around transformative and empowering technological solutions, PanIIT India, an umbrella body representing the alumni of IITs, will be organising its flagship event - Global Virtual Technology Summit 2021 on 17th-18th September. The virtual Summit is expected to have more than 15000 delegates and over 100 eminent speakers bringing together the talent and expertise to create a perfect opportunity for sharing ideas, networking, and knowledge sharing. Registrations are currently open atWith speakers like Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India; Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, Information and Technology Department, Government of Tamil Nadu; Shailesh Lakhani, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital; Sriram Raghavan, Vice-President, IBM Research AI; James Robinson, Co-author of "Why Nations Fail", Paul Sheard, member of World Economic Forum's Global Future Council, Vasant Dhar, Professor, NYU Stern and Center for Data Science; and more, Global virtual Technology Summit is the ideal place to connect, network and build!Sharing his thoughts on the event, Krishen K. Dhar, Chairman,Comprising the pillars of conversation, application and showcase, the Summit brings together technologists, innovators, researchers, start-ups, academics, investors and policy makers - to understand the pivotal changes, knowing implications, and the applicability of these changes to overcome industrial challenges.
