CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How will blockchain technology help fight climate change? Experts answer

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

Here’s what experts on emerging tech think about the role of blockchain in achieving more sustainability and lessening the climate crisis. Tom is the founder and co-chair of the Climate Chain Coalition, an open global initiative to advance collaboration on blockchain/DLT and digital solutions to enhance climate actions. “In general,...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Data Mining#Emerging Technologies#Blockchains#Economy#The World Economic Forum#Digital#Envirolab#The Open Earth Foundation#The Paris Agreement#Yale Openlab#Kpmg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Qatar
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
TIME

Yes, We Can Grow 1 Trillion Trees to Help Fight Climate Change

We are in a planetary emergency. Horrific heat waves and fires blaze across North America, Turkey and Russia. Extreme floods wreak destruction and cause death from Europe to Africa to Asia. Ocean temperatures and the amount of carbon in our atmosphere have reached unprecedented highs. July was the hottest month in recorded history. Our planet, as the United Nations recently warned , is flashing a “code red for humanity.”
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

The Answer to Climate Change Is Organizing

Subscribers to The Climate Crisis newsletter received this piece in their in-boxes. Sign up to receive future alerts from Bill McKibben. A more personal note than usual this week, because this will be the last of these Climate Crisis columns I’ll write (though it’s not the end of my work for the magazine). I’m incredibly grateful to The New Yorker for letting me do them—and especially thankful for Virginia Cannon, who has edited them each week with grace and aplomb. Our run has overlapped almost perfectly with the course of the pandemic, and for me it’s been the perfect moment to sit back and appreciate and highlight the work of so many across the wide universe of activists, scientists, economists, and politicians who are taking on the deepest problem that humans have ever wandered into. I can’t overstate the comfort of that universe: it didn’t exist thirty-two years ago, when I started writing about climate change; its slow but inexorable rise has given me not just welcome company but real hope. I’ve particularly enjoyed “passing the mic” to many members of that gathering throng. The only rule I set myself was that I’d reach beyond the world of white guys like me, and, as I expected, that proved no boundary at all: this world of thinkers and doers—of poets, bureaucrats, sculptors, civil disobedients, statisticians, architects, farmers—is powerfully diverse. Appreciating their work gives me enormous pleasure.
Advocacytucsonpost.com

Donatekart adopts Blockchain Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an innovative move, India's leading and one of the most trusted online crowdfunding platforms, Donatekart, has decided to use the blockchain technology to bring about transparency in food distribution and to fulfill the national dream of ZeroHunger. The tech platform is developed by...
EnvironmentThe Drum

How agencies are fighting the climate emergency

Last month, the world’s leading climate scientists released their latest report on the climate emergency and humanity’s chances of mitigating it. The prognosis is not good, amounting to what The Guardian called the “starkest warning yet” of “inevitable and irreversible” climate changes. This warning of already-existing and intensifying climactic events...
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

EU Considers Iota Foundation As Official European Blockchain Platform

The European Commission has selected Iota Foundation as one of the seven entities that will participate in the first stages of the development of an official distributed ledger technology platform for the European Union. What Happened: The EU's European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) is supposed to facilitate EU-centric transactions increasing...
AgricultureWorld Bank Blogs

Empowering South Asia with converging technologies

Imagine this: The year is 2030 and Umair’s family in Bangladesh has been evacuated due to flash floods in his village and surrounding areas. They are temporarily accommodated along with others in a digitally fabricated house built by a local innovation hub. The house is equipped with a photovoltaic ‘skin’ to harness solar energy as well as a rainwater collection and purification system. Meanwhile, his daughter seamlessly continues her education online using a school supplied device and personalized learning tools. Local authorities are tracking infectious disease outbreaks in the area using sewage biosensors and medications are being delivered through a smart, resilient supply chain. Thanks to detailed resource mapping provided by the local government via phone, Umair is able to access goods and services for his family. Because his family is registered on the adaptive social protection scheme, he is contacted by the government to ensure continuity of services and eligibility for enhanced social assistance payment.
BusinessBirmingham Star

IFC, Snowman call innovators for climate-smart solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Snowman Logistics have launched a global open call for innovators to bring sustainable temperature-controlled logistics (TCL) solutions to the growing Indian market as part of IFC's award-winning TechEmerge Programme. The TechEmerge Sustainable Cooling Innovation Programme is funded by the...
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

PanIIT India to host global virtual technology summit 2021

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): With an aim to initiate conversations around transformative and empowering technological solutions, PanIIT India, an umbrella body representing the alumni of IITs, will be organising its flagship event - Global Virtual Technology Summit 2021 on 17th-18th September. The virtual Summit is expected to have more than 15000 delegates and over 100 eminent speakers bringing together the talent and expertise to create a perfect opportunity for sharing ideas, networking, and knowledge sharing. Registrations are currently open atWith speakers like Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India; Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, Information and Technology Department, Government of Tamil Nadu; Shailesh Lakhani, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital; Sriram Raghavan, Vice-President, IBM Research AI; James Robinson, Co-author of "Why Nations Fail", Paul Sheard, member of World Economic Forum's Global Future Council, Vasant Dhar, Professor, NYU Stern and Center for Data Science; and more, Global virtual Technology Summit is the ideal place to connect, network and build!Sharing his thoughts on the event, Krishen K. Dhar, Chairman,Comprising the pillars of conversation, application and showcase, the Summit brings together technologists, innovators, researchers, start-ups, academics, investors and policy makers - to understand the pivotal changes, knowing implications, and the applicability of these changes to overcome industrial challenges.
Medical & BiotechWorld Bank Blogs

The Converging Technology Revolution and Human Capital : Potential and Implications for South Asia

South Asia is heavily impacted by the devastating loss of lives and human capital from the COVID-19 pandemic and the converging technology revolution sweeping the globe. The Converging Technology Revolution and Human Capital: Potential and Implications for South Asia looks at how the region could capitalize on these technologies to accelerate its development of human capital and promote adaptability and resilience to future shocks. The convergence of technological breakthroughs spanning biotechnology, nanotechnology, information technology, and cognitive science is driven by artificial intelligence, data flows, computing power, and connectivity. These breakthroughs can improve service delivery, productivity, and innovation, but they can also exacerbate inequalities and eliminate people’s agency and empowerment. This report analyzes these trends in the region, offering a comprehensive agenda to exploit the opportunities offered by converging technologies while minimizing the risks to vulnerable populations. It proposes strategies for building public sector capacity and promoting data and technology governance frameworks in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.
Currenciescryptocoingossip.com

US crypto exchange CrossTower expands to India

CrossTower is betting on the growing crypto market in India despite uncertainty over the legal status of Bitcoin in the country. United States-based cryptocurrency exchange CrossTower is expanding operations to India despite the ongoing legal uncertainty over local crypto regulation. CrossTower has set up a local division in India and...
EnvironmentMilitary.com

Climate Change Could Make 'Military Equipment Useless,' Experts Warn

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- Leaders from defense institutes across the world converged in Seoul this week to raise the alarm on military threats posed by "irreversible and abrupt climate change." Global temperatures are expected to reach or surpass a warming threshold of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit in the next 20...
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

How big data can help the shipping industry get to net zero

Pressure is mounting on the shipping industry to reduce its considerable environmental impact. The first step in reducing carbon emissions in shipping must be measuring them accurately and making that data publicly accessible. This could drive real change, making an impact on consumer choices, stock values, brand reputation, and bottom-line...
Environmentcheddar.com

Mapping the Ocean Floor to Fight Climate Change

Anthony DiMare, CEO and co-founder of Bedrock Ocean Exploration, joins Cheddar Climate to discuss how Bedrock's all-electric submarine maps the ocean floor in order to help governments and organizations develop climate change-related plans. Using data from marine surveys can help us understand not only the ocean, but how to help save the planet.
AgriculturePosted by
94.3 Lite FM

PETA Launches Methane Offset Kits to Help Consumers Fight Climate Change

Following the United Nations climate report that warned climate change is upon us, PETA offered a helpful solution, or at least a small step in the right direction, for anyone eager to offset their carbon impact. The animal rights organization released a "Methane Offset Starter Kit." The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report highlighted the direct impact that animal agriculture has on the environment in the context of our climate crisis. The UN report estimates that humans have about five years to change our collective behavior regarding the environment, PETA’s new initiative aims to encourage people to take initiatives to eat more plant-based, lowering our individual impact on the environment and help to change the world’s food economy.
EnvironmentVoice of America

Evil Twin of Climate Change, and How to Stop It

Thanks to carbon emissions, our oceans are turning to acid. It’s dissolving the shells of oysters and attacking global shorelines - damaging ecosystems that suck more carbon dioxide from ocean waters than all the world’s vehicles spew into the air. In this first report of the series “Coast vs. Climate”, VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias explores the “evil twin” of climate change – and how to remedy it.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Investing in agricultural technology is key to addressing climate change

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Agricultural research and development may not be as flashy as other climate policy proposals, such as the establishment of a clean electricity standard or the Civilian Climate Corps, but it has a proven environmental track record, clear economic co-benefits and wide appeal. Agricultural innovations have shrunk agriculture’s environmental footprint by enabling farmers to produce more food on less land, with fewer inputs and greenhouse gas emissions. Since the 1960s, innovation-driven productivity advances have enabled farmers to reduce land use by 9 percent and cut the carbon footprint per pound of milk and chicken by over 50 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy