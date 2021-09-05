CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Game wardens patrol the waters of Lake Somerville for Labor Day weekend

By Rebecca Fiedler
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8xZS_0bnVTDKQ00

Labor Day weekend is a time many families spend enjoying the outdoors - which means, game wardens have a little extra work to do in terms of keeping people safe. KRHD spent several hours on Lake Somerville with two Texas game wardens, as they patrolled the area Saturday morning into the afternoon.

Game Wardens Kyle Yoder and Mike Novak started their day on a Texas Parks & Wildlife patrol boat. They made contact with a majority of the boats they spotted.

“Summers, we’re out any given day of the week," Yoder said. "So there’s a chance we could be out Monday through Friday, all weekends. We pay particular attention on busy holiday weekends.”

Upon approaching a vessel, the game wardens would check to ensure that each craft was equipped with important items such as life jackets and fire extinguishers. If the boaters caught any fish, Novak would measure it.

For the late morning hours on Saturday, interactions with boaters were calm, and the public was cooperative. Only one citation was issued for an expired boat registration.

“This time it’s pretty tame," Yoder said. "Y’know, there are little hiccups here and there, but pretty much there’s compliance all the way around.”

While they can make arrests, the law enforcement officers said their job is more focused towards educating the public on boating and hunting safely.

Safety is something that deeply motivates both men.

“In my career, I've probably seen five kid drownings, and they were all due to no life jackets," Novak said. "...when it comes to kids [and life jackets], I’m not very flexible on that.”

Thankfully, the families enjoying lake Somerville this Saturday had safety on their minds, each with life jackets properly available for their children. By the end of the day, Yoder and Novak would be free to return to land, where they would begin patrolling for the opening of dove season.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com .

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Comments / 0

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Somerville#Game Wardens#Any Given Day#Patrol Boat#Krhd News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

2 Men Drown In Lake Michigan Over Labor Day Weekend

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — At least two people drowned over the holiday weekend while at Lake Michigan beaches in Michigan, authorities said. Ryan Harms, 30, of the Chicago area drowned Sunday at Saugatuck Dunes State Park in Allegan County, the sheriff’s office said. In Ottawa County, a 67-year-old man...
Mississippi StateWJTV.com

Mississippi troopers to patrol highways Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s 2021 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period will begin on Friday, September 3rd at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Monday, September 6 at midnight. MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE). As part of Operation CARE, all available troopers will...
Harrisburg, PAlocal21news.com

People asked to stay out of water during Labor Day weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Kayaking, canoeing and tubing are commonplace for Labor Day weekend, as boaters squeeze in the last few summer moments. However, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission and river rescue teams are urging caution after heavy rains caused by the remnants of Ida. “Boating is often times a...
Morton County, NDkxnet.com

Campers set up at Harmon Lake for Labor Day weekend

“We’re celebrating the holiday with family and friends,” Morton County camp host Tammy Seiler said. People headed out to Harmon Lake this Labor Day weekend to go fishing, kayaking, even camping. Kelly Gellner is one camper who decided to stay in town. “Everything else was already booked up and we...
Austin, TXeverythinglubbock.com

TPWD: Water, boating safety takes precedence ahead of Labor Day weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department:. With Labor Day weekend approaching, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is reminding everyone to be safe this holiday by following basic boating and water safety precautions. In 2020, Texans took advantage of the outdoors and hit the waters in droves, driving recreational boating accidents to a 30 year high. Outreach efforts by Texas Game Wardens and community partners have resulted in a 24 percent decrease in boating related accidents but numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.
Public SafetyWSET

Smith Mountain Lake safety officials increase patrol ahead of Labor Day weekend

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WSET) — As some of you spend your three-day holiday out on the water, safety officials have a few tips to keep this weekend accident-free. "We are going to increase our patrols for this weekend and for the rest of the month because we do have more, heavy traffic this year than we typically do once school starts," Officer Adam Roberts with Virginia Conservation Police said.
wearegreenbay.com

Great Lakes drowning statistics updated ahead of Labor Day Weekend

(WFRV) – The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP) updated their current Great Lakes Drowning Statistics right before Labor Day Weekend. There have been 73 reported Great Lakes drownings in 2021, divided up amongst the five Great Lakes. 73 total drownings (+3 unknown final outcomes) in 2021. 33 (+1) in...
Marshall County, IN22 WSBT

Law enforcement patrolling lakes for a safe holiday weekend

For those staying closer to home, another safety concern as we approach one of the busiest weekends on the water. Indiana's Department of Natural Resources says the number of people using lakes these past two years during the pandemic is the highest they've seen. WSBT 22's Selina Guevara rode along...
Crosby County, TXeverythinglubbock.com

DFPS: Keep kids safe around water this Labor Day weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services:. With thousands of families planning to spend the Labor Day weekend enjoying swimming pools, lakes and beaches, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) urges parents and caregivers to keep constant watch on kids when they’re around water, especially young children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy