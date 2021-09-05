Philadelphia-Miami Runs

After dropping the series against the Brewers, the Phillies are entering into “every game is a must win” territory as the season winds down. Can they prey on the hapless Rockies? Are we hapless? Am I losing my mind? These are all valid questions. Ranger Suarez on the mound in Game 1 of the series with JT Realmuto sitting this one out. He will be facing off against Antonio Senzatela who has been very solid for Colorado all season (4.16 ERA, 3.60 FIP). He has been much worse away from Coors (shockingly) and will give up hits. I’m predicting big games from Harper and Gregorius. Lineups: