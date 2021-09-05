CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed In Early Morning Crash In Howard County, Alcohol Possibly Involved

JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — A two-vehicle crash involving a passenger van left one dead in Jessup early Sunday morning. Maryland State Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Investigators said shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle rear-ended a passenger van on I-95 north at Waterloo Road. The passenger van, which was carrying nine people, flipped in the median.

The driver of the passenger van was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Jose Manuel Gomez, 38, of Glenn Dale, Maryland.

The remaining eight passengers were treated at the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle was unharmed.

Northbound I-95 was shut down for five hours after the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

