2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Alex Vlasic moves up to No. 13

Yeah! Even if it’s preseason only, and so it sort of feels like it’s not real, the Blackhawks will be on the ice. That means fans will get to see all of the new players suit up, as well as who ends up on the opening night roster. Among all of the possible players, do the Blackhawks have anyone that looks poised to really blow up this year? A short article from NBC’s Adam Gretz doesn’t have a single Blackhawk on the list. Is this justified?