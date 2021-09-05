Re: TNET: DJ Uiagalelei passes Accountability 101 in postgame interviews

Re: TNET: ESPN projects Clemson's Playoff path, CFP contenders. This is going to be the season that Clemson finally makes those hacks pay attention, and watch their tongues when talking about Clemson. Tiger Nation, Clemson has the same chance of winning another national championship in 2021/2022 as we did in 2018/2019, and this is what we done when we were being doubted in the fall of 2018 before Trevor took over as the starting QB as a true freshman right after the GT game on 9-22-2018, and Trevor went 11-0 as a true freshman beating Bama 44-16. That was the year that the hacks were saying that Bama had the best team in their history, predicting that Clemson didn't have a chance against the best Bama team in their history of college FB. How did that turn out, when the clock expired on the night of January 7th 2019, the score was 44-16, Clemson just pounded the best team in Alabama history!!! The hacks had something different to say about Clemson after that game!!!