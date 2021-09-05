CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: TNET: DJ Uiagalelei passes Accountability 101 in postgame interviews

Re: TNET: DJ Uiagalelei passes Accountability 101 in postgame interviews. I don't think our offense has executed well in ANY season opener for a long time (maybe the entire Swinney era). Particularly the running game takes several weeks for all the O-line guys to get their timing down. We use...

Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals add quarterback, release surprising player from practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals made a move on Tuesday afternoon, signing Washington quarterback Jake Browning to their practice squad. In order to add Browning, the Bengals had to make a move and they decided to release punter Drue Chrisman, which shows how much they wanted Browning on their practice squad. While...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Would Jimbo Fisher leave Texas A&M for LSU?

After a disappointing 5-5 season in 2020, off-field allegations and a disappointing season-opening upset loss to UCLA, there is speculation that the 2021 season will be Ed Orgeron’s last as the head coach at LSU. Due to his ties to the program, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has been speculated to return to LSU for years.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

Urban Meyer might be busy preparing for his first regular season game as a head coach, but the Jacksonville Jaguars still plan to make a move to bolster their practice squad this week. According to Adam Schefter, former Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson will sign with the Jaguars practice...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Texas WR Jordan Whittington primed for a breakout season

AUSTIN — At points last Saturday, Jordan Whittington made the Ragin’ Cajuns like a group of kids chasing jackrabbits in a doomed open-field pursuit. The Texas wideout would feint one direction, torso turning and legs traveling in opposite directions, then juke away from defenders. He’d hop around or between the tackles, somehow becoming a 6-foot-1, 203-pound sliver. And even in close quarters, even if an outstretched arm found its way across his jersey or pads, Whittington would wriggle away as the chase continued.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

What frustrated Nick Saban said about Alabama’s preparation for Mercer

It has been 284 days since Alabama football last played inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, with only three more days remaining until the Tide open their home schedule Saturday. After the team made trips to Baton Rouge, Fayetteville, Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta again, its home crowd in Tuscaloosa will see Alabama meet FCS foe Mercer in a 3 p.m. CT kickoff.
Georgia State247Sports

JT Daniels injury: Georgia QB questionable against UAB

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels is questionable to play on Saturday in the team’s home opener against UAB, according to a report from Dawgs247 on the 247Sports network. Daniels is battling an injury to his core, which is likely to be pertaining to his ribs or his oblique, according to the report.
Georgia Statetigernet.com

Re: TNET: Stats & Storylines: Georgia Week has arrived

TNET: Stats & Storylines: Georgia Week has arrived. College football is officially back! After an appetizer in “Week 0” with Illinois toppling Nebraska, this Saturday will bring the biggest game of the entire college football regular season. The No. 3 Clemson Tigers and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs face off in a season opener that will shape the narrative around both teams. Full Story »
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: TNET: ESPN projects Clemson's Playoff path, CFP contenders

Re: TNET: ESPN projects Clemson's Playoff path, CFP contenders. This is going to be the season that Clemson finally makes those hacks pay attention, and watch their tongues when talking about Clemson. Tiger Nation, Clemson has the same chance of winning another national championship in 2021/2022 as we did in 2018/2019, and this is what we done when we were being doubted in the fall of 2018 before Trevor took over as the starting QB as a true freshman right after the GT game on 9-22-2018, and Trevor went 11-0 as a true freshman beating Bama 44-16. That was the year that the hacks were saying that Bama had the best team in their history, predicting that Clemson didn't have a chance against the best Bama team in their history of college FB. How did that turn out, when the clock expired on the night of January 7th 2019, the score was 44-16, Clemson just pounded the best team in Alabama history!!! The hacks had something different to say about Clemson after that game!!!
Georgia Statetigernet.com

Re: TNET: Clemson releases depth chart for Georgia game

TNET: Clemson releases depth chart for Georgia game. Clemson released a depth chart on Monday that will look quite familiar to those tracking such things with only one notable change. Georgia didn't release one at all this week. Read into those two things what you will but the only change from Clemson's pre-camp depth chart on Monday was true freshman Read Update »
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: TNET: 5-star defender has Clemson in top schools

Re: TNET: 5-star defender has Clemson in top schools. Well Clemson is probably 5th on the list, but it is better than being 6th. Despite what the crystal balls say A&M most likely leads right now. who is still on clemson board to go after? i get that we are...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Urban Meyer reacts to Travis Etienne's season-ending injury

For a NFL RB, and playing on artificial turf as much as they do, Travis may never recover from his injury and be the player that we all knew while he was breaking, and setting records playing for our Tigers. Lisfranc surgery repairs the ligaments and joints in the middle...

