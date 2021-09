A back-and-forth season series went to the Giants. The Dodgers still have a month to make sure the division doesn’t, too. Walker Buehler had never lost a game to the division rivals, entering Sunday’s series finale in San Francisco with a 7–0 record and 1.83 ERA in 12 career starts against the Giants. He carved his way through their lineup each of his first five times seeing them this year, allowing three earned runs in 34 innings.