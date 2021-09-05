That’s why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling keep their love private!

Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. Yet he makes himself scarce. Why?. Deep blue eyes, three-day beard and then that look – Ryan Gosling, 40, as an actor in Hollywood for many years did more harm than help his good looks. According to the motto: great sight, but otherwise? He left those times behind for a long time. Today he is a star – whether light-footed in the musical “La La Land”, cool in the science fiction blockbuster “Blade Runner 2049” or sensitive in the Neil Armstrong drama “Aufbruch zum Mond”, Gosling is valued for his versatility. Every director would love to shoot with him.