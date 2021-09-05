That’s why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling keep their love private!
These lovebirds have been a couple for years – but not much is known to this day Eva Mendes’ and Ryan Goslings (39) personal life! The two actors met and fell in love in 2011 on the set of the film “The Place Beyond the Pines”. Four years later, the two not only married, today they are even parents of two children. Despite their picture-book relationship, the two don’t like to flaunt their love. Eva (46) now explains the reason for this!codelist.biz
Comments / 0