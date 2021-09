The Lyon College women’s soccer team suffered an 8-1 home defeat Monday night, at the hands of Texas A&M University-Texarkana to finish off Labor Day weekend. A strong start from the Eagles of Texarkana saw them go two goals up before the 15-minute mark. The Scots seemed to have settled their nerves but just couldn’t hold on until halftime, as the visitors managed to put a third goal on the scoreboard a few minutes out from the break.