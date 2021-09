NEW YORK -- If the last-name chorus of "Ruuuuuune!" in support of his relatively unknown teenage opponent at the U.S. Open bothered Novak Djokovic, he never let anyone know. Nor was there any visible evidence that Djokovic was shaken by the shaky patches he went through while dropping a set Tuesday night as he began his historic bid to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969 and collect a record-breaking 21st major singles championship.