Britney Spears wants to testify in court in a dispute with her father – Panorama

By Arjun Sethi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop singer Britney Spears wants to speak personally about her guardianship in court. “My client has requested a hearing in which she can address the court directly,” said her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, on Tuesday (local time), according to US media reports. “She wants that statement to happen quickly.” The date was set for June 23rd. In the legal dispute with her father about her guardianship, the 39-year-old had hardly commented on herself.

